After This Guy’s Mom Recognized His Boyfriend, They Discovered The Disturbing Truth

By Andrea Marchiano
June 5, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/MrCake BehindCam

Meeting the parents – it’s a moment in a relationship that marks just how serious a partnership has become. For Lee and Paul, it was just another step on the path toward the future they saw together. Indeed, the couple imagined that they would one day get married and commit their lives to one another.

Image: YouTube/MrCake BehindCam

However, when Paul then met Lee’s mother, Ena, things didn’t go to plan. Instead, she realized that something about Paul looked surprisingly familiar. Some of his features resembled those of someone from her past, in fact. And other family members and friends who met Paul made the same observation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/MrCake BehindCam

Upon hearing his mother’s suspicions, Lee and Paul couldn’t move forward without disproving the theory she had. The pair received assistance in conducting their research from The Jeremy Kyle Show. But that experience uncovered the disturbing truth about why Lee’s mother had recognized her son’s new boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT