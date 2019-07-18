After Thieves Stole From A Little Boy With A Brain Tumor, The Duo Returned To His Home Yet Again

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a sunny day in Edgewood, Washington, and the post hasn’t long been delivered to Serg More’s house. But Serg has nipped out, so he’s not there to pick up the parcels from his porch. Two women are around, however, and they sneak in to whip the packages away before he returns.

The parcels contain WWE belts that Serg has agreed to fix up. But these aren’t just any belts. They in fact belong to a sick kid, five-year-old Timmy Vick, who’s struggling with a brain tumor. The autistic Delaware youngster will be distraught when he finds out that the callous thieves have stolen his beloved mementos.

But the “porch pirates” have reckoned without modern technology. It turns out that Serg has a system attached to his door that lets him know when there’s movement at the front of his house. So the artist is aware of what has happened – and he’s going to rush to do something about the theft.

