This Is The Alarming Reason Why Leaving Bottled Water In Your Car Can Be A Deadly Mistake

During the summer, it’s incredibly important to stay hydrated, especially if you’re out in the sun for a long time. Indeed, from water fountains to plastic bottles, people can find a variety of options available to quench their thirst. In 2017, though, the public received a bizarre warning.

That July, on a hot day in Boise, Idaho, power company worker Dioni Amuchastegui was taking a break. While resting from his labor, the technician happened to notice something quite troubling after taking a quick glance at his vehicle. According to Amuchastegui, smoke was starting to billow inside the truck.

As temperatures outside had hit 100 degrees at that time, Amuchastegui investigated the issue. Before long, he realized that the smoke was emanating from one of the truck’s front seats, as the material started to burn. From there, the technician soon discovered the cause of the problem, and it left him somewhat shocked.

