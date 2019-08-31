22 Years After This Marine Was Dumped In The Trash As A Baby, He Was Reunited With His Rescuer

Troy Sowers doesn’t have much experience on the ground – he only graduated from the FBI Academy about eight weeks ago. But, when he gets the call that a two-day-old infant named Stewart Rembert has been kidnapped, he embarks on solving his first major case. And, by the end of that day back in 1997, he has the little one safe in his arms – a happy ending for both the new FBI agent and the distraught family. But who could have foretold back then that their paths might cross again more than 20 years on?