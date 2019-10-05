In August 2019 teenager Tyrea Pryor was in a grocery store parking lot in Independence, Missouri, when someone caught his eye. It was an elderly lady struggling with her shopping among the cars. Then, without a second thought, the teenager ran toward her and began to remove his coat. But little did he know, a police officer was watching.
After A Cop Saw How A Teen Treated An Elderly Lady, He Had No Choice But To Hunt Him Down
Officer Joe Holt was sitting in his patrol car after stopping off for a bite to eat, and he saw young Pryor running over to the old woman in need. However, the cop was taken aback by what the teen did next.