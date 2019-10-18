A Couple Were Planning Their Child’s Funeral. Then She Opened Her Eyes And Said These Seven Words

After fighting cancer since the age of four, it seemed that Abby Furco was finally losing her battle. For doctors had given the youngster, now ten, just two days to live. So her family gathered around her bedside in 2016 to say their goodbyes. But, just as it seemed that Abby’s time was running out, she opened her eyes. And furthermore, she said something that took her parents’ breath away.
Now, Abby lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with her mom Patty, dad Joe, older sister Maggie, and little sister Emily. And at age ten, Abby appeared to be much like any other child her age. For she enjoyed summer camp, reading, and baking for her loved ones. Meanwhile, some of her dislikes include math – her least enjoyable school subject.