Debra Stevens needs help – and quickly. A flash flood has enveloped her car in water, naturally leading her to call 911. On the other end of the line, dispatcher Donna Reneau answers the phone. She’s meant to help Stevens, but Reneau delivers a chilling response to the caller’s desperate cries for help.
When This Drowning Woman Dialed 911 For Help, The Operator’s Reaction Was Shocking
Rather than stay home during bad weather, Stevens opted to hit the road. She worked a paper route in that area of Fort Smith, Arkansas. This meant that she drove around in the dark during the early morning hours. When she called 911, it was 4:38 a.m. She told Reneau that she hadn’t seen that the road ahead had flooded with water before it was too late.