This Dying Woman Wrote Her Own Obituary – And It Shares Some Frank Advice Everyone Needs To Hear

In the fall of 2012, mom-of-two Sonia Todd was, sadly, nearing the end of her life. Following a cancer diagnosis, her condition continued to worsen until she succumbed to the disease on October 14 that year. But prior to Todd’s untimely death at just 38, she shared some powerful messages in her self-written obituary.
Todd lived in Moscow, Idaho, alongside her husband Brian, with the couple having two children. They went on to name their sons Jason and James, building a strong family unit together. And in addition to that, the mother was also quite religious, ahead of a devastating spell in her life.