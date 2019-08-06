A Flight Was About To Leave When The Pilot Announced One Passenger Wouldn’t Get Back Alive

ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling by air may be necessary, but it’s not always pleasant. In fact, the sheer struggle of making sure all family members are packed ready for the trip – not to mention the extensive line that often greets you at check-in – may mean you’re stressed out even before you sit down in your seat. And when David Darrow boarded a flight in July 2019, he was certainly very far from calm. When the captain of the plane began to address the passengers, though, what followed ultimately made Darrow burst into tears.

Yet the passenger may not have expected to become so emotional on his trip. It certainly wasn’t down to first-flight nerves, as Darrow frequently travels across the U.S. by plane. On this particular occasion, he was jetting from Phoenix, Arizona, to Charlotte, North Carolina, on a journey that took place just before the Fourth of July weekend. And before take-off, it’s fair to say that Darrow wasn’t in the best of moods.

Yes, Darrow was pretty stressed after he had been through the process of checking in at the Phoenix airport. And that’s rather understandable; Independence Day was on the horizon, after all, which often means extra crowds of people looking to fly back home. Darrow eventually made it on board, though, and waited for take-off.

