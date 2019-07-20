These Parents Needed A Walker For Their Disabled Child, But Home Depot Had An Insane Reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin and Christian Moore had the biggest surprise at Home Depot when they went to buy DIY materials to build their son’s walker.

Logan Moore is a merry young toddler from Cedartown, Georgia, who also happens to have a health issue that limits his mobility. He gets around as best he can unaided, but what he really needed was something to assist his movement. With this in mind, his parents Christian and Justin decided to try and get him a walker.

Such a simple item would improve Logan’s quality of life and independence, so the family sought financial aid. To be specific, they contacted their medical insurance provider about acquiring a walker for their son. However, assistance wasn’t forthcoming any time soon, so the Moores took a more personal approach.

That is to say, Justin and Christian began looking into making little Logan’s walker themselves. With the help of the internet, they gathered information regarding the required materials and how to construct it. Armed with this information, the family then headed to a store that they thought could provide everything they required: Home Depot.

