This Hot Builder Says He Can’t Live A Normal Life Because He Looks So Much Like Brad Pitt

You’d think that looking like one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs would be a blessing rather than a curse. However, it hasn’t always been the case for British builder Nathan Meads. That’s because he says his resemblance to Brad Pitt is so strong that he’s unable to live a normal life, as it brings him unwanted attention and even affects his romantic relationships.
Meads is a humble builder from Oxford in England. A groundsman by trade, he spends most of his days working hard crafting curbs and driveways. However, his coworkers rarely call him by his real name, Nathan. Instead, they prefer to refer to him as “Bradders” or simply “Brad,” due to his likeness to actor Pitt.