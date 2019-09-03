Across the world, social media is as popular now as it’s ever been with the public. Indeed, for certain people in today’s society, services such as Facebook and Twitter play an integral role in their lives. Tiffany Mitchell is one such individual, and she focuses her attention on Instagram.
An Instagram Influencer Has Defended Her Decision To Post Pictures Of A Horrific Motorcycle Crash
A resident of Nashville, Tennessee, Mitchell runs her own lifestyle blog called “tifforelie” that covers a range of different topics. In addition, she also has an Instagram page boasting in excess of 4,500 posts. So with that in mind, it’s perhaps easy to see why the social media user has been dubbed an “influencer.”