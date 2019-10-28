After A 97-Year-Old Woman Went Missing, Four Kids Knew That They Had To Act Fast

As a helicopter circles overhead, Hope Claiborne and Makenna Rogers hear a grave announcement from a loudspeaker. Their 97-year-old neighbor Glenneta Belford is missing and her safety is feared for on account of her dementia. So, unable to stand by and do nothing, the girls rally their gang together and leap into action.
In October 2019 Belford was living in a residential care center in Roseville, California. And like approximately 50 million other people across the globe, she had dementia. The condition is caused by changes in the brain that affect a person’s memory, behavior, thinking and ability to carry out daily tasks.