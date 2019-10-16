Growing up with his adoptive family, Steve Belshaw had no idea that he had a half-brother. As adults, the two men lived just one mile from each other. As kids, they both played in the same park. But it wasn’t until Steve appeared on a TV show that the truth emerged. What’s more, his personal journey to get to know his new relative would be tragically cut short.
This Long Lost Family Star Died Just Weeks After Finding The Brother He Never Knew He Had
Now, Steve was born in the early 1960s in Blackpool, a seaside town in Northern England. And his mother, Frances Unsworth, was just 17 and worked in a sweet factory when she fell pregnant with him. Although, she had fallen in love with Steve’s father, he tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident during the pregnancy.