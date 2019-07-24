This Man Came Out As Gay To His Wife Of 23 Years. Then She Made An Astonishing Confession

ADVERTISEMENT

For more than 20 years, Bruce Downer was married to the mother of his two children. However, during his marriage, the doting dad was hiding a deep secret that would tear his family apart. Bruce knew that the truth would change everything. But in the end, he had to live his own life.

With that in mind, Bruce made the hard decision to come out as gay to his unsuspecting spouse. But dramatically, he had no idea that his wife of 23 years had a secret of her own, too. And it was only when both husband and wife came clean that they each found happiness as their authentic selves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruce hails from the city of Middletown in central Connecticut. What’s more, according to his Facebook account, he studied Business Management at Post University in CT. However, it seems that he has since found his calling in nursing. And he studied his trade at Goodwin College and The University of Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT