A Man Killed A Woman And Her Unborn Child In A Car Crash, But Her Bereaved Husband Befriended Him

ADVERTISEMENT

As bereaved husband Erik Fitzgerald steps out of the store he sees something unexpected. Across the parking lot, Matt Swatzell – the killer of his wife and unborn baby – steps out of his vehicle. Fitzgerald walks over with only one intention. As his eyes meet those of Swatzell’s, he reaches out and grabs him.

In 2006 Erik Fitzgerald was much like any other young father. He and his wife June already had a young daughter named Faith, and a second child was due in a matter of weeks. But early in the morning of October 2, he was awakened by someone knocking at his door.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a local pastor, who then proceeded to tell Fitzgerald that his wife and daughter had been involved in a vehicle collision. So Fitzgerald rushed to the hospital to be with them. But when he got there, the news wasn’t good. Mercifully, his daughter was unharmed – but there was nothing the doctors could do for his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT