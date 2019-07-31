A Man Killed A Woman And Her Unborn Child In A Car Crash, But Her Bereaved Husband Befriended Him

By Caren Gibson
July 31, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Youtube/TODAY

As bereaved husband Erik Fitzgerald steps out of the store he sees something unexpected. Across the parking lot, Matt Swatzell – the killer of his wife and unborn baby – steps out of his vehicle. Fitzgerald walks over with only one intention. As his eyes meet those of Swatzell’s, he reaches out and grabs him.

Image: via Youtube/TODAY

In 2006 Erik Fitzgerald was much like any other young father. He and his wife June already had a young daughter named Faith, and a second child was due in a matter of weeks. But early in the morning of October 2, he was awakened by someone knocking at his door.

ADVERTISEMENT
Image: via Youtube/TODAY

It was a local pastor, who then proceeded to tell Fitzgerald that his wife and daughter had been involved in a vehicle collision. So Fitzgerald rushed to the hospital to be with them. But when he got there, the news wasn’t good. Mercifully, his daughter was unharmed – but there was nothing the doctors could do for his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT