It’s a few days before Christmas 2018, and British radio presenter Iain Lee is taking calls on the subject of mental health. Lee has the late-night gig on TalkRADIO, a national talk station. At some point during the show, he gets a call that makes him sit up and pay attention.
When A Man Called A Radio Station Saying He Wanted To Die, The Host Had An Unbelievable Response
The call has come through from a man calling himself Chris – and he has some dramatic news for Lee. It seems that his battle with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression has become too much, so he’s just overdosed from drugs. Now, he’s lying in a doorway in the southwestern city of Plymouth.