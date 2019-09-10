With its eye-catching greenery and beautiful views all around, the summit of Mount Liamuiga is understandably a big draw for visitors to St. Kitts. And when Clay Chastain and his wife Acaimie spent their honeymoon on the West Indian island, they, too, decided to venture to the top of the mountain. Then, as the newlyweds hiked onwards, Clay put his faith in a rope trail to guide him towards the volcano’s crater. But this turned out to be a big mistake. Clay plummeted perilously downwards – falling as far as 70 feet.
When A Newlywed Fell Into A Volcano On Honeymoon, His Wife Knew Exactly What She Needed To Do
Before Clay and Acaimie embarked on their fateful trip, though, both had attended Purdue University. Clay had worked towards a degree in animal science at the Indiana college, while Acaimie had been a management and marketing student. In fact, it seems that creatures both big and small were a passion for the young man, as at one point he had also worked as an animal caretaker at Indianapolis Zoo.