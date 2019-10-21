It’s Been Over 30 Years Since Baby Jessica Fell Down A Well – And Here’s What She’s Up To Now

Back in October 1987, Jessica McClure’s life changed forever. For the one-year-old inadvertently fell into an abandoned well, plunging 20 feet underground and becoming trapped. Subsequently dubbed “Baby Jessica”, she was stuck in a narrow shaft for days on end without food. But despite everything she went through, it’s incredible to see how she is now – more than 30 years later.
Now, at the time of the incident, Baby Jessica was playing in her aunt’s back garden, with her mom keeping watch. Then, the latter had to leave her daughter momentarily to answer the telephone inside the house. And it was during this that the little girl fell down the tight hole in the ground.