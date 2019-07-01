A 35-Year-Old Teacher Was Desperate To Have A Baby – So She Fulfilled A Dead Man’s Final Wish

ADVERTISEMENT

Liat Malka has never met Baruch Pozniansky – and she never will. He passed seven years before, a victim of cancer. But looking at pictures of the former Israeli Defense Forces reservist, she makes a resolution to make his dying wish came true. For his mom and dad, it seems that their grief may soon be eased.

For Malka, she now faces a path that will produce obstacles that she has to surmount, doubts that she has to overcome. But the reward that lies at the end will make the difficulties worthwhile. It is a journey that will provoke the deepest questions of life and death, but above all it’s a story of love.

When Malka turns to leave the Netanya, Israel, mall where she met the Poznianskys, she has decided that she will give them the gift that they want. It will be a couple of years before she can deliver, but when she does, both she and they will be delighted with the outcome. And, they are all sure, so would Baruch be.

