A Teen Wanted To Complete Her Bucket List – But Tragedy Struck As She Finished The Final Task

Even though Rebecca Draper Townsend was just 15 years old, she already knew what she wanted to achieve before she died. So, in December 2012 she wrote down those aims – just three in all – in a note that only came to light after her passing. Yes, tragically the teenager’s brief life would be cut all too short – but not before she completed the final heroic task on her list.

Then, when news of Rebecca’s story broke, her last moments would inspire others to make a difference themselves. This way of remembering the high school graduate was fitting, too, as when she hadn’t been in class or with family, she had freely given up her time to help others. And as it happens, Rebecca would even prove her selflessness just before her own death.

The teenager had lived in Danbury, Connecticut – the same city where she had been born in August 1997. She had been the youngest child of Dr. Gary Townsend and Dr. Joan Draper, who also have four other daughters: Valerie, Monica, Stephanie and Victoria. And it’s fair to say that Rebecca was part of a sizeable family.

