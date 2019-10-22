6 Months After A Woman’s Brother Passed Away, She Received A Spine-Tingling Text From His Number

A few hours ago, Ruth Murray had sent a message to her late brother Mike. She has texted his number almost every day in the six months since he passed away because it helps her to feel close to him. But as a text pings into her phone, the last thing she expects to see is a message from her “brothaboo.”
Murray comes from Minneapolis, Minnesota. In September 2019 the 36-year-old was still very much grieving for her brother Mike, who had passed away suddenly six months earlier. The pair had been in regular contact when Mike was alive. So Murray was struggling to adjust to life without him.