These Two Were Lovebirds In Kindergarten, But 20 Years Later The Unimaginable Happened

The odds may have been stacked against Matt Grodsky and Laura Scheel even meeting each other in the first place. Scheel had been born in New Delhi, India, after all, while Grodsky had spent some of his formative years in Phoenix, Arizona. After two U.S. government employees adopted Scheel, however, they brought her to the U.S. and enrolled her in the very same preschool that Grodsky’s mom and dad had chosen for their son.

And puppy love would blossom for Grodsky, as it turns out. He began following Scheel everywhere, in fact, and tried to impress her whenever he could. Scheel, for her part, grew fond of Grodsky’s goofy persona, and the pair subsequently became close. But would their charming bond last?

Well, sadly, when the time came for Grodsky and Scheel to graduate to elementary school, the two kids ended up at separate institutions. And after that, the pair lost touch – marking the end, perhaps, of their budding romance. Yet nearly two decades after that first meeting, fate played one final trick on the preschool sweethearts.

