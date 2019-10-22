This 82-Year-Old’s Obituary Is So Savage That It Left Her Son Speechless

A few months after Cornelia June Rogers Miller died, an obituary for her appeared in a local North Carolina-based newspaper. Unlike most tributes to the deceased, however, the notice didn’t hold back in its brutal take-down of the 82-year-old. In fact, it was so strongly worded that it seriously upset her son.
A few months after Cornelia June Rogers Miller died, an obituary for her appeared in a local North Carolina-based newspaper. Unlike most tributes to the deceased, however, the notice didn’t hold back in its brutal take-down of the 82-year-old. In fact, it was so strongly worded that it seriously upset her son.
June – as Miller preferred to be known – was born in the Mississippi town of Morton in 1934. However, she later moved states, settling in Gainesville, Florida. After that, she relocated to High Springs, F.L., alongside her husband, Robert, and their son, Robert Jnr, where it appears she lived out the rest of her days.