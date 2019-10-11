For more than 40 years, math teacher Jim O’Connor built up a reputation as a stern disciplinarian. The Vietnam veteran has never had kids or married, and he appeared to be quite a serious character. However, in 2013 a secret side of O’Connor’s character emerged that would change his students’ opinion of him forever.
Tough 70-Year-Old Teacher Has No Kids Or Wife. Then Students Expose The Truth They Must Report
It seems that discipline has been a running theme throughout O’Connor’s life. As a young man, he spent a few years in the military, serving in the navy. During this time, he was posted aboard the famous U.S.S. Enterprise as an electrician. And this role took him off to the Vietnam War.