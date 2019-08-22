This 21-Year-Old Used To Sleep Rough Under A Bridge – But Now He’s A Millionaire

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Sanders became homeless when he was just 17 years old. However, during his time on the streets, the teenager never gave up hope of achieving his dreams. And just a few years later, Sanders had established himself as one of Australia’s top young entrepreneurs, with a million-dollar company to his name.

Sanders hails from Melbourne in Australia. And his journey into the world of technology began at a young age, when he was spurred by a desire to help his family. That’s because Sanders’ father ran a shipping company that employed a seemingly sub-par SEO agency.

Sanders explained what happened between his father’s business and the SEO agency in an interview with SmartCompany in July 2019. He said, “One day he just got a call from an SEO company, they promised him the world – they’d double his traffic and change his business,” Sanders recalled. “They did absolutely nothing.”

