This Veteran Was Reliving His D-Day Memories Live On Air When He Suddenly Began To Choke Up

Ted Cordery is a military veteran who saw action in World War II, specifically the invasion of Normandy. However, as he revealed in an interview with Good Morning Britain, the retired soldier never forgot what he saw. Emotion overcame him as a result, and his unsuppressed tears broke viewers’ hearts.

Despite choking up, Cordery spoke openly about his service in honor of June 2019’s D-Day anniversary. He recounted some of the most memorable experiences he had had, then explained why they’d stayed with him to this day. And while Cordery is a hero, he is also humble enough to object to that description.

Nevertheless, Good Morning Britain watched as Cordery poured his heart out to the nation. After his tears, viewers rallied behind the D-Day survivor by sending him messages of gratitude and goodwill. And considering everything he had gone through, it’s no surprise that Cordery had picked up some tear-jerking memories along the way.

