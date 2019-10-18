The Jaw-dropping Reason Why This Single Mom Of Eight Won’t Get A Job

Marie Buchan lives in Selly Oak in Birmingham, U.K., around three-and-a-half hours northwest of London. In 2017, the former lap dancer was living on welfare to help pay for the care of her eight kids. However, although she was studying and had applied for jobs, she didn’t expect to gain employment for one astonishing reason.
Buchan, who was 37 at the time, was claiming what are called tax credits from the U.K. government to help with the costs of raising her eight children. Tax credits were available to anyone, whether they were gainfully employed or not, although the amount a claimant received was dependent on their circumstances. Buchan was receiving £31,000 annually, which is about $40,000.