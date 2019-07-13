Tourists Were Standing On A Skydeck 103 Floors Up When The Glass Began To Shatter Beneath Their Feet

ADVERTISEMENT

High above the streets, tourists are enjoying stunning views of the Windy City. It is June 2019 and sightseers have made their way up to the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower to look out at Chicago. Some daredevils then step out onto a glass ledge, which makes them look as though they are floating in the air.

A woman is leading her two youngsters out into the glass box. Once there, the transparent viewing platform allows them to look down at the people walking more than 1,300 feet below them. From out on the attraction called The Ledge, the kids can enjoy a unique experience in the sweeping panoramas of the U.S.’ third city.

Then, suddenly, there is a loud crack. The surface underneath the kids’ feet has turned into a crazy paving of splinters. For a moment, it must seem to them as though they are destined to fall to the sidewalk hundreds of feet below them. Terror strikes the mother as she hustles them to safety.

