This Woman Discovered That Her Husband Was The Stranger Who Saved Her Life 11 Years Ago

ADVERTISEMENT

When Lin Xiaofen began dating Lian Zhicheng, a man from her hometown of Hinschu in Taiwan, the pair believed they had a special bond. However, it wasn’t until later on in their relationship that the couple realized just how incredible their connection was. That’s because Lian had saved Lin’s life many years before he’d even met her.

The 20th century saw a number of medical advancements that improved the lives of people around the world. And one of those major breakthroughs came in 1901, when Austrian biologist Karl Landsteiner discovered the ABO blood groups. Crucially, this allowed blood transfusions to be made safer than ever before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists had been trying to perfect blood transfusions for many years before Landsteiner’s discovery. In fact, research started way back in the 17th century, when English physician William Harvey successful carried out transfusions between animals. However, when animal blood was transferred to humans, the results were often deadly.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT