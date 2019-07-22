This Woman Said She Survived 9/11 And Had Scars To Prove It – But Then Suspicions Of Her Story Grew

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s five years after the horrors of 9/11, and Tania Head has become an integral part of the survivors’ community. Despite her horrific trauma, she gives hope to others with her inspirational tale. Then journalists dig deeper into her story, though – and they discover that not everything is quite as it seems.

With her arm seemingly extensively burned, Head is the very epitome of a brave survivor – and audiences listen rapt when she tells her tale. Trapped in the South Tower of the World Trade Center when United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the building below, she somehow made a miraculous escape. Sadly, her fiancé was not so lucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the years pass, Head finds strength in sharing her story. Over time, she finds her way into the hearts of other survivors. But while they connect with her journey of triumph and loss, something strange is happening behind the scenes. Soon the real Tania Head is revealed – and she is not what anyone expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT