After A Dad And Son Saw “Help” Scratched Into The Dirt, A Voice Led Them To A Startling Discovery

Ryle Gordon and his stepfather, Chris Trumbich, had made for their family’s cabin in Hayden, Idaho, but it wouldn’t be one of their routine hunting trips in the countryside. Instead, they were greeted with the word “help” scratched into the dirt near their property. They thought little of it at first, but then they reflected that it might be a genuine request – and their second instinct was the right one.

The settlement of Hayden, Idaho, has a population of a little over 13,000, according to the most recent census. But the area’s stunning natural landscape beckons people like Chris Trumbich and his 15-year-old stepson, Ryle Gordon, to come and explore.

For Trumbich and Gordon, the trek to Hayden meant they were going hunting and staying at their hut in the wilderness. And they did that often, the teenager told TV station KHQ. “Pretty much born and raised at that cabin,” Gordon said.

