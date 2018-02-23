A Husband On Anesthesia Forgot His Wife Had Lost 77 Pounds – And Has A Priceless Reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

North Carolina resident Silvia Caswell waited for her husband to come round from anesthesia after a procedure in early 2014. She had no idea of what to expect – the after effects of being put under can be scary. But, as his sedative wore off, the results were funny rather than frightening. Her husband, Elijah, appeared to have forgotten what she looked like. As a result, it was as though he was looking at his wife through new eyes. And Silvia filmed Elijah’s dazed-and-confused reaction and posted the hilarious video online, where it has been watched almost half a million times.

Silvia, 31, is originally from Brazil but married Texan Elijah Caswell, 32, in 2005. They now live in the small settlement of Bunnlevel in Harnett County, NC, with their three young children. Silvia is a fitness instructor who is studying at the nearby Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine to be a physician, and Elijah is a stay-at-home dad. But, even though they share a life together and have enjoyed more than a decade of marriage, it seems their relationship was not immune from the amnesiac effects of general anesthesia.

Sadly, Elijah suffered damage to his brain in an incident from 2013. As a result of his subsequent condition, doctors decided they needed to take a closer look at his traumatized organ. Consequently, early the following year, Elijah was sent for a magnetic resonance angiography. Based on MRI, this measure involves the introduction of a dye substance to the patient’s brain which is then scanned. An image is then produced, with the contrasting dye highlighting any abnormalities in the blood vessels within the subject’s gray matter.

