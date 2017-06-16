This Husband Built A Cabin In His Backyard – And Inside Was A Secret Tribute To 6 Decades Of Love

By Francesca Lynagh
June 16, 2017
From the outside, it looks just like a normal house. Nonetheless, once visitors step inside they’re greeted with a colorful tribute to someone very special – and the man behind it all is a true romantic who’s now in his 80s.

In 2011 an elderly gentleman from Mississippi lost his wife. His name is Charles Evans, but his nickname had always been “LaLa.” What’s more, he and his late wife, Louise, had enjoyed an extraordinary life together.

When he was young, LaLa was a shoe-shine boy. He visited the cafe opposite for lunch occasionally and that’s where he first set eyes on Louise, who he would later call “Miss Lou.”

