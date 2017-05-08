After Her Husband Got Dementia, She Visited Him Every Day. Then Her Son Witnessed The Unthinkable

ADVERTISEMENT

When Hazel Cherry’s husband was struck down by dementia, she did everything she could to ensure that the pair stayed close. However, it wasn’t until years later that their son realized just how inseparable they had become during their long lives.

Hazel and Leonard Cherry grew up just a few minutes drive away from each other in small, adjacent towns in Texas. However, it was only at high school that they eventually came into each other’s lives, allowing a beautiful romance to blossom.

The pair were head over heels in love with each other and continued to date after high school. Eventually they walked up the aisle, tying the knot in 1942. It would be the start of beautiful life filled with love and happiness for the couple. Indeed, they spent almost every waking moment together.

