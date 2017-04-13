Her Husband Saw A Shape On The Roadside And Pulled A U-Turn. So She Reached For Her Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank Tripp is a U.S. war veteran. And in March 2017 he and his wife Rose decided to visit the California Veteran’s Affairs office. However, it certainly wasn’t to be a run-of-the-mill trip for the couple.

The pair found themselves in an unusual situation on their way home. In fact, Frank’s reaction to something he saw out of the car window has turned him into quite the internet sensation. And it’s all thanks to his wife who shared the story on social media.

So what happened to the Tripp couple that day? Well, the return journey home from the Veteran’s office began uneventfully enough, with Frank at the wheel. But then, to Rose’s surprise, her husband suddenly performed an abrupt U-turn.

