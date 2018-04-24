A Husband Took This Maternity Snap Of His Wife – And Accidentally Captured A Brilliant Photobomb

ADVERTISEMENT

Courtland Mozer was born to parents Angeline and Dan back in February 2016. But something happened before the little boy’s arrival that thrust him into the social media spotlight. And it all started on a Florida beach when his dad spotted a fin in the water.

At around the time that Courtland became a star, however, Angeline was heavily pregnant. In fact, at nine months down the line, she was nearly ready to pop. And she and her husband, Dan, already knew the gender of their child: apparently, they were expecting a boy in the coming days or weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not long before the little one arrived, though, the couple headed down to the beach for a stroll. In particular, they thought that it would be a nice opportunity to take some photographs of Angeline and her bump on the shore, as a memento of the pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT