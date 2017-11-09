Her Husband Was Killed Days After He Learned She Was Pregnant. Then His Buddies Revealed Her Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

When this 25-year-old man died, he’d just been told that he was going to be a father. But there was something that he didn’t yet know about his future child. Then, two months after his passing, a group of his friends got together to share the exciting news on his behalf.

Brittany Harris is a 26-year-old woman from Southern Pines, North Carolina. And she has a story that can only be described as tragic. Harris took her surname from her husband, Christopher Michael Harris, who had been a soldier with the U.S. Army since 2013.

Christopher and Brittany’s wedding took place at the end of 2016. And within 12 months, Brittany discovered that she was expecting their first child. When Brittany found out about the pregnancy, however, her husband was already stationed overseas. So she had to call him while he was serving in Afghanistan and tell him the good news via a FaceTime call.

