If You See A Man With Polish On Only One Nail, Here’s Why You Should Take Note

Fingernail polish has become a predominantly female fashion since the first lacquer was invented way back in 3000 BC. Nowadays, ladies can choose from a vast array of different colors and styles to express ourselves. Nonetheless, thousands of men around the world are now donning nail polish as well – but only on one finger.

With the trend sweeping across Australia, the United States and some European countries, men must have good reasons for sporting the one-painted-nail look. Since manicures are culturally understood to be for the ladies, guys generally aren’t running out to express themselves with nail polish, lest their manliness be called into question.

However, now even the most masculine of males can slap on some color – and feel good about it to boot. The trend is actually a full-blown movement that aims to draw attention to an important issue. And the idea is that if a man can draw attention to his brightly painted fingernail, he can open up a conversation.

