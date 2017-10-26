If You Spot A Teal-Colored Pumpkin On Someone’s Porch This Halloween, Here Is What It Means

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, it’s become increasingly difficult to scare anyone at Halloween. After all, thanks to the internet, kids have already seen pretty much every terrifying thing possible before they’ve reached double-digit ages. But this Halloween, you may spot something startlingly unusual on porches across the world: teal pumpkins. Are these the new spook on the block? Or is there a deeper meaning behind the oddly-colored jack-o’-lanterns?

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31, and while it’s most popular in the U.S., it’s actually a holiday with roots in Samhain, an ancient Gaelic festival that marked the end of summer. Itself based on Celtic pagan rituals, the festival involved people lighting bonfires to ward off evil spirits.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of Samhain, people would also dress up in costume and then knock on their neighbors’ doors to be given food in exchange for delivering verses. Anyone who’s ever gone trick-or-treating will see the similarities in the customs. There are certainly parallels with kids today donning spooky outfits and asking for candy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT