Over the years, it’s become increasingly difficult to scare anyone at Halloween. After all, thanks to the internet, kids have already seen pretty much every terrifying thing possible before they’ve reached double-digit ages. But this Halloween, you may spot something startlingly unusual on porches across the world: teal pumpkins. Are these the new spook on the block? Or is there a deeper meaning behind the oddly-colored jack-o’-lanterns?
Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31, and while it’s most popular in the U.S., it’s actually a holiday with roots in Samhain, an ancient Gaelic festival that marked the end of summer. Itself based on Celtic pagan rituals, the festival involved people lighting bonfires to ward off evil spirits.
As part of Samhain, people would also dress up in costume and then knock on their neighbors’ doors to be given food in exchange for delivering verses. Anyone who’s ever gone trick-or-treating will see the similarities in the customs. There are certainly parallels with kids today donning spooky outfits and asking for candy.
-
If You Spot A Teal-Colored Pumpkin On Someone’s Porch This Halloween, Here Is What It Means
-
This Dog Was Trapped Deep In A Well And Close To Drowning When A Villager Finally Spotted Her
-
Doctors Said This Baby Might Not Survive A Year. Then The Babysitter’s Actions Stunned Everyone
-
A Man Was Trying To Move His Aquarium When He Saw A Frightening Giant Creature Crawling Inside
-
This Martial Artist Met His Former School Bully On TV, And He Dished Out The Ultimate Comeback
-
He Was Washington’s Most Sought-After Young Reporter. Then People Looked Closer At His Sources
-
When This Mom Was Giving Birth, The Doctor Was Acting Strangely. And Then They Noticed His Feet
-
A Couple Can Have This Idyllic French Island All To Themselves – But There’s A Significant Catch
-
This Blind 14-Year-Old Felt Angry And Alone. Then He Discovered He Had A Freakish Superpower
-
This Man Was Scattering His Grandma’s Ashes When He Spotted A Life In Danger And Sprang Into Action
-
When This Boy Was Lost Amid The Las Vegas Shooting, A Stranger Desperately Tried To Find His Mom
-
This Woman Always Allows Her Dogs To Sleep In Her Bed. But An Expert Ran Tests With Alarming Results