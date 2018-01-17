If You Spot A Child With A Tiny Heart Drawn On Their Wrist, Here’s What It Might Mean

ADVERTISEMENT

If you see a child with a small heart drawn on their wrist, there is probably a special reason behind it. The simple symbol is more than just a drawing for many children and parents. In fact, after one mother came up with the idea, it went viral. And soon it became important not just for her son, but also for the lives of many other children.

Liz Petrone’s simple idea of drawing a heart on her son’s wrist drew positive attention to one of the challenges that children and parents face: anxiety. The mother o–four is a journalist and also runs her own website, LizPetrone.com. And in her blog posts, she does not shy away from opening up about personal elements of her life. In particular, she writes about her children, from their highs to their lows.

One of the biggest lows that she has written about was her own mental health. Petrone penned an article entitled “Let’s Talk About Postpartum Depression. Please.” In it, she discussed her mental health after the birth of her third child. The article highlighted the importance of National Postpartum Depression Awareness Month and aimed to combat the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

