An Indian Teenager Was Being Taken To His Funeral – But Then His Family Made A Disturbing Discovery

Planning a funeral for a loved one is one of the hardest things you will do during your life. Ningappa and Manjula Marewad can certainly attest to that, as they organized a ceremony for their 17-year-old son Kumar in February 2017. However, on their way to the funeral, the teenager’s family made a shocking discovery.

Residents of Karnataka, India, Ningappa and Manjula are laborers, with Kumar attending school until he reached class nine, the first year of his secondary education. At that point, he decided to quit school to help support his parents and his physically challenged older brother, becoming a construction laborer.

However, everything changed for the Marewad family in January 2017. A stray dog bit Kumar at that time, which led to the outbreak of a fever. Despite being vaccinated after the bite, the 17-year-old then became seriously ill and required urgent hospital treatment. He was subsequently hooked up to a ventilator, but the bad news didn’t end there.

