When A Traumatic Birth Left This Mom With Horrific Injuries, She Took The Hospital To Court For $16M

For many moms-to-be, the sensations that come with pregnancy are some of the most memorable parts of the experience. They relish the kicks and movements that their unborn babies make. Those recollections linger longer than the pain of contractions and the physical discomfort of pushing their newborns out into the world.

But for one Alabama mother, fourth time around the experience of the birth itself was the most memorable aspect and for all the wrong reasons. Rather than the peaceful, natural childbirth she envisioned, her medical team took her through a painful delivery process that has left her with injuries that could well prove irreversible.

Nevertheless, she wasn’t going to take their mistakes lying down. After trying to reach out for answers to her questions, the new mom had had enough: she took the hospital to court, claiming it was the only way she could think of to make them take her complaints seriously.

