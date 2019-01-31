These Inseparable Twins Were Desperate For Children – And Gave Birth Just Hours Apart

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the distance between them, most twins share an incredible bond with each other throughout their lives. Jalynne Crawford can certainly attest to that, as she and her sister Janelle Leopoldo still love doing things together. And their close relationship reached another level in June 2018.

Born in December 1987, Crawford and Leopoldo come from a big family in Lancaster, California. Indeed, they grew up alongside their two older brothers Johnny and Jeremy Dantzscher, as well as three sisters named Jennifer, Joanne and Jamie. The twins both attended San Dimas High School during their teenage years, with one goal in mind.

Crawford and Leopoldo’s older sister Jamie was a member of the American gymnastics team at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games in Australia. Despite some excellent displays, though, they returned home without a medal, losing out to Romania, Russia and China. However, that changed in August 2010.

