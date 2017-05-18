This Insolent Woman Drove On The Sidewalk Each Day – So The Judge Shamed Her In An Unforgettable Way

ADVERTISEMENT

When one shameless woman drove on the side walk each and every day, her actions infuriated people. They couldn’t understand how she could get away with her dangerous driving for so long. But when the woman’s punishment finally came, the judge made sure to teach her a lesson she wouldn’t forget.

Shena Hardin comes from Cleveland, Ohio. She is a mom to a daughter and apparently keen to set a good example. However, in 2012 she made an error in judgement that she would live to regret.

Like many moms, Hardin took care of her kid’s school run. And she was seemingly keen to get her there on time so she could start the day right. However, to do so, she cut corners. Literally.

