An Instagram Post Caused A Storm After It Revealed The Dilemma That Dads Face In Men’s Restrooms

While at a restaurant, Donte Palmer came up against an issue that many parents of young children face: having to change a diaper in public. After the dad took his son into the men’s restroom, though, he found that he had a problem on his hands. Then, after going through that experience, Palmer took to the internet in order to raise awareness – and hopefully provoke some change.

Palmer is a video production expert who resides in Jacksonville, Florida, with his wife Lakeisha. And the pair are proud parents to three sons: Isaiah, Taylor and Liam. On a family outing to Texas Roadhouse in September 2018, however, Palmer noticed that little Liam was becoming restless. It soon became clear to the dad, in fact, that his one-year-old may need a new diaper.

So, Palmer took his youngest child to the men’s restroom to investigate. Upon entering the space, however, the father had a problem: there was no changing table available for him to clean up Liam. This is far from an uncommon occurrence in the U.S., either.

