The Internet Went Mad For This Woman’s Mugshot – And Now Her Braid Business Is Booming

For most people, having their mugshot splashed all across the internet can hardly be considered a career-boosting move. However, when hairstylist Shia Yearwood found herself on the wrong side of the law, people were more interested in her braiding business than her misdemeanor.

Yearwood comes from Charlotte, North Carolina. In January 2018 she was 23 years old and the mom of two young children. Consequently, to give her little ones the best start in life, Yearwood was keen to earn some cash.

With that in mind, Yearwood looked to her own skill set for ideas. She had been braiding hair since she was 15 years old after her grandmother and godmother taught her the skill. However, she found the technique quite time consuming and had previously held off starting her own business.

