While The Internet Was Obsessed With A Pregnant Giraffe, This Mom Shared Her Bizarre Birth Photos

It is true to say that the advent of the internet brought the chance for users to witness all manner of weird and wonderful new sights in the comfort of their own homes. In early 2017 a sizable slice of the online world was enthralled by a very novel experience – the live streaming of a giraffe enduring pregnancy. One woman keeping an eye on the developing situation was South Carolina’s Erin Dietrich. She was heavy with her fourth child at the time, and the expectant elongated African mammal inspired the mom to put on a brave face.

Dietrich lives and works as a photographer in the vacation city of Myrtle Beach, SC. Indeed, the 30-year-old’s dedicated Facebook community page is full of informal family portrait shots. She met her husband and the father of her own four-strong brood, 31-year-old Scott, when she was just a teenager. Dietrich celebrated the fact in May 2018, writing, “16-year-old me picked a real gem,” in a Facebook update to mark the pair’s 11-year wedding anniversary.

The mom continued, “It’s been a wild, crazy, not-always-easy road, but there isn’t anyone else I’d rather do this life with.” In addition, Dietrich also called Scott “a true role model,” and declared that he was “the best father I could ever dream of” to their quartet of kids.

