Intruders Shot This Mom Home Alone With Her Baby – Then Realized That They’d Messed With The Wrong Mother

As a 21-year-old mother of two, Semantha Bunce would do anything to protect her son and daughter from harm. And when intruders broke into her home, that resolve was put to the ultimate test. But when those trespassers opened fire, they got the shock of their lives and quickly realized that they had messed with the wrong mom.

In November 2015 Semantha was at home in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was a Tuesday morning and her daughter, Bailee, was at school, while her husband, Paul, a medical technician, was at work. Semantha was tending to their newborn son, four-month-old Bentley.

Semantha was breastfeeding her son when two armed intruders broke into her home. It’s no doubt an understatement to say such an occurrence would be a shock to anyone. But for a young mom nursing a child, the situation must have been particularly traumatic.

