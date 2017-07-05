When Investigators Raided A Suspicious House, They Found A Secret Room Filled With Disturbing Relics

ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of Argentina, what springs to mind first? Soccer, maybe? Steaks? Or how about long beaches and sub-tropical heat? Well, what was discovered in this suburb of Buenos Aires might just change your view of the country. It’s shocking, it’s troubling – and it’s tied to one of the darkest times in human history.

Behind a bookshelf in a library in a house in Beccar, a suburban area lying to the north of Buenos Aires, investigators found a secret passage. Down the passage they came upon a room, hidden away from prying eyes. And inside were more than 75 artifacts from the Second World War.

They were relics of the Nazi regime. The objects don’t just paint a picture of Germany during the conflict, though. They’re a glimpse into what took place after. If they’re genuine, then there’s a very good chance that they were brought to Argentina by a high-ranking party official.

