When you think of Argentina, what springs to mind first? Soccer, maybe? Steaks? Or how about long beaches and sub-tropical heat? Well, what was discovered in this suburb of Buenos Aires might just change your view of the country. It’s shocking, it’s troubling – and it’s tied to one of the darkest times in human history.
Behind a bookshelf in a library in a house in Beccar, a suburban area lying to the north of Buenos Aires, investigators found a secret passage. Down the passage they came upon a room, hidden away from prying eyes. And inside were more than 75 artifacts from the Second World War.
They were relics of the Nazi regime. The objects don’t just paint a picture of Germany during the conflict, though. They’re a glimpse into what took place after. If they’re genuine, then there’s a very good chance that they were brought to Argentina by a high-ranking party official.
-
Moments After This Mom Heard Her Baby’s Heartbeat, Doctors Told Her She Had To Have An Abortion
-
When Investigators Raided A Suspicious House, They Found A Secret Room Filled With Disturbing Relics
-
When This Traveler Went To Bed In His Hotel Room, He Found A Strange Note Between The Sheets.
-
After Mom's Teenage Son Tragically Passed Away, This Gang Of Burly Bikers Turned Up At His Funeral
-
When A Jealous Woman Approached This 12-Year-Old, What Security Cameras Caught Was Truly Revolting
-
Amid A Whirlwind Of Rumors, Tim Allen Was Blindsided By This Crushing News
-
This Woman Was Enjoying A Family Dinner - Until The Waiter Overheard Something Troubling
-
This Mom Went In For A Routine C-Section – But When She Saw Her Baby She Yelled, “Oh My Gosh!”
-
Here’s Exactly How Filthy Rich Your Favorite TV Presenters Are
-
When This Adopted Son Went In Search Of His Birth Mother, He Found Her In The Most Unexpected Place
-
This Unusual Animal Was Disowned By His Mother – But Then He Made The Most Unlikely Best Friend
-
She Was Baffled When He Turned Away After Proposing. And What He Said Next Left Her In Tears